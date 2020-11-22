SCRUGGS, Robert Earl, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Hopewell, Va., he was the son of the late John Richard Scruggs and Ruth Coleman Scruggs. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Richard Scruggs Jr.; and sister, Lovelene Viva Setchel. Mr. Scruggs was a graduate of Hopewell High School Class of 1951, where he played on the football team that won three state championships. He went on to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University graduating in 1956. He was a scholarship athlete in both football and baseball, as well as a member of the Cadet Corps and college ROTC Air Force. After college, Mr. Scruggs joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served three years. He then went on to work for Verizon (formerly C & P Telephone Co.), retiring after 40 years. Mr. Scruggs was an active member of the Episcopal Church. In his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf whenever possible. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and traveling with his wife, Cora. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cora Casey Scruggs; daughter, Terri S. Wolfe (R.V.); sons, Kevin Earl Scruggs (Renee) and Mark Christopher Scruggs (Misty); brother, Tommy Lee Scruggs; grandchildren, Connor Wolfe, Camden Wolfe, Erica Scruggs, Brenden Strueber, Bailey Scruggs, Amber Scruggs and Ethan Scruggs. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Rd., N. Prince George, Va. 23860. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.