BUCKNER, William "Bill" Thomas, Jr., 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born on February 13, 1927 to the late Lavinia Robins and William Thomas Buckner Sr., Bill was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Margaret S. Buckner. He is survived by his brother, Robert W. Buckner (Kitty); daughter, Suzanne Ross (Steve); granddaughters, Sharon Abernathy (Ryan), Stephanie Ross and Hillary Einwick (Charles); great-grandchildren, Adam Kelly, Ashby and Charlie; Margaret's children, John R. Saunders Jr. and Jeanne S. Shifflet (John); as well as cousins, many Eastern Star, church and Masonic friends. As a young man, Bill served in the European Theatre during WWII as a Communications Sergeant in the United States Army. He made his career in the lighting industry until he sold his business and retired in 1992. Bill joined Seventh Street Christian Church in 1955, where he married his wife, Margaret, in 1966. Bill was a member of Richmond Lodge #10 AF & AM, a 50-year 32° Scottish Rite Mason and was very active in the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the Richmond Concourse Association of Pigeon Fanciers. In addition to flying pigeons, Bill loved to boat, fish and watch his beloved Yankees baseball. The family would like thank the staff at Heritage Green Assisted Living and the wonderful doctors and nurses at MRMC, particularly the Hospice Care Team. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Bill's honor may be made to Seventh Street Christian Church Building Fund, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23221. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.