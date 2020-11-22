MARTIN, Jerry Thomas, 75, passed away November 13, 2020, at his home in Henrico. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Laurie Klima (Carl) and Kelly Martin; granddaughters, Katharine, Lauren and Amelia Klima, all of Henrico; aunt, Virginia Crockett of Saxis, Va. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the Virginia Anatomical Program. Services are currently pending. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Ministries, 2307 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224 or FeedMore, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.