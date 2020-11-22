LESTER, William B., 80, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Vickie N. Lester; daughter, Amanda (Purvesh) N. Patel; grandson, Neil Patel; granddaughter, Jenna Patel; sister, Christina Doughten; brothers-in-law, Maxwell Presley and Donald Watson. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Loria Lester; sisters, Joyce Presley, Geraldine "Bug" Watson and Sandra Lester; and brother-in-law, Benny Doughten. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His graveside service will be held 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Webber Memorial Baptist Church, www.webberchurch.org
, or the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.