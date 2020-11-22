MAY, Helen Marie O'Neill, 88, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Albert Edward May Jr.; and her parents, Maurice Francis O'Neill and Helen Sullivan O'Neill. She leaves behind her devoted children, A.E. 'Ted' May III (Elizabeth), Nea May Poole (Mike), Alexander J. May (Sara) and Carolyn May McDermott (Jim); siblings, Pat McGinley, Maury O'Neill and Sally Callahan Foley; nine precious grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Helen grew up in Marion on the Main Line then attended Trinity College in Washington, D.C. She and Al raised their children in Chevy Chase, Md., where Helen lived until moving to Richmond in 2015. She was the owner of a successful antique appraisal business in Washington, D.C., for several decades. Early in her career, Helen was a dedicated volunteer to the Girl Scouts of America then an active member of the Christ Child Society and President of the Chevy Chase Garden Club. She was a kind and outgoing spirit, who always had a smile and a joke, was quick to make friends and loved to entertain. She touched the lives of many with her charitable work, dedication to the Catholic Church and unfailingly positive spirit. Most importantly, Helen was a loving, supportive sister and an inspirational mother who taught her children the true importance of family. She will be truly missed by her children, siblings and many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. November 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond, Va. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, those wishing to attend must register in advance at https://www.stmarysrichmond.org/
. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. To leave condolences and view a livestream of the service, see www.blileys.com
