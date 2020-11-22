LUCK, Bettie L. "Pow Pow", 89, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh "Lucky" Luck; and her daughter, Deborah "Gigi" Taylor. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Lee Hawks; granddaughter, Kimberly Thurston; great-grandchildren, Sammy, Sherri and Blake. Bettie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board, where she worked in telecommunications. She was a Girl Scout Leader and was very active with the PTA at her daughter's schools. She was the ultimate caregiver of her family. Services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the third floor nurses at Henrico Doctors' Hospital-Forest for the love and care that was shown to her during her stay. Online condolences may be left at blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.