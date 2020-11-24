HEATH, Marsha C., 61, passed away after a short illness on November 16, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1959 in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jackson; father, Marshall Caudle; and brother, David Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Carlton (Robert); grandson, Bryce; sisters, Debbie Humphrey and Robin Hill (Robert); as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She recently retired from the Department of Human Resource Management- EDR division, where she worked for 20 years. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of meeting and getting to know her. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at the Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), 1904 Byrd Ave #207, Richmond, Va. 23230.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.