JONES, Mary Catherine West, 79, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jr. and Beatrice West. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Michael and Howard (Laura) Jones; grandchildren, Erica and Howard Jones III; great-granddaughter, Mya Griffin; siblings, Christine (Tim) West-Harris and Earline (Kermit) West-Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, in the March Funeral Home chapel, with live streaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.