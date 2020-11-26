Menu
Mary Catherine West Jones
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
JONES, Mary Catherine West, 79, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jr. and Beatrice West. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Michael and Howard (Laura) Jones; grandchildren, Erica and Howard Jones III; great-granddaughter, Mya Griffin; siblings, Christine (Tim) West-Harris and Earline (Kermit) West-Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, in the March Funeral Home chapel, with live streaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
I know you are with the angels, you were a beautiful angel when you were here. Rest now. To the family sorry for your loss, any my prayers are with you.
Jerry Branch
November 25, 2020
a loved one
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Emma Branch
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 23, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mary passing. My prayers are with her family. We were Co workers at USPS. Diane Peebles Neal Richmond, Va.
Diane Peebles Neal
November 22, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences my West and Jones family. Rest on Cousin Mary. You will be missed.
Crystal Page
November 22, 2020