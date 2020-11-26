Menu
Florence A. Cosby
COSBY, Florence A., 95, of Henrico, died November 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Cosby; daughter, Brenda Cosby; and son, Larry Cosby. Surviving are her son, Rufus A. Cosby; daughter, Alethia C. Elam; grandson, like a son that she raised, Antonio D. (Lakeesha) Cosby; four devoted grandchildren, Valeria and Robin Cosby, Edward (Alycia) and Eric (Tiffany) Elam; 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk through viewing will be held Friday, November 27, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at Newbridge Baptist Church, 5807 Nine Mile Road. Rev. Marcus Martin officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Newbridge Baptist Church
5807 Nine Mile Road.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
To Rufus & Family: Sending prayers of love and peace! Rose Winston
Rose J. Winston
November 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Sending our condolences to the family.
Vivian Young and family
November 23, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
November 26, 2020