SELVEY, Naomi Dainese, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. Known as Dain by her loved ones, she was born on August 13, 1927, daughter of the late Raymond and Capitola Nunn. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bob of Richmond, Va.; her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Chris Seward of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; two amazing grandchildren, August Seward and Garland Seward of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; two sisters, Faye Fortner of Pulaski, Va. and Doris Rees of Roanoke, Va.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dain was a graduate of Concord College and was a lifelong learner and teacher, earning her master's in Library Science from Virginia Tech while in her 40s and working full-time. She was an employee of the Fairfax County Public School system throughout much of her career in education. One of her greatest joys in life was her grandchildren and she often recalled many funny and endearing stories of the years she spent babysitting them when they were little. She had a heart of gold and loved her family fiercely with all of her being. She is so missed and lives on in our hearts. The family will privately celebrate Dain's life at a later time.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2020.