BOWEN, Bettie Davenport, passed peacefully with the rising sun Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born January 29, 1933, Bettie was raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia, by her sainted Granddaddy Luttrell and Aunt Annie Luttrell. Upon graduating from Farnham High, she moved to Richmond, where she met and married her surviving husband of nearly 70 years, Alvin Stanley Bowen Sr. Bettie and Stan began their family in 1952. The five children, all of whom survive their mother are: Rose B. Domayer (Dennis), Alvin S. Bowen Jr. (Nancy), Steven M. Bowen (Wendy), Cynthia L. B. Treadway (George), Diana B. Williford (Greg). During her time as a devoted wife and mother, she earned degrees from Smithdeal-Massey Business College and J. Sergeant Reynolds. In 1974, she became her husband's partner in his accounting business as his Executive Secretary. Throughout her schooling, family life and employment, Bettie was an honored Sunday school teacher at Ginter Park Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her parents, William P. Davenport and Louise D. Barrett; her brothers, Vernon E. Davenport, Lawerence P. Davenport, William L. Davenport and Robert E. Davenport; and her beloved sister, Shirley D. Hall. Surviving grandchildren are Candace (Rob), Kyle, Robbie (Sarah), Derek (Stacey), Maegan (Samuel), Ali (Jordan), Dalton, Garth (Emily), Brett (Amelia), Molly Grace; and 13 great-grandchildren; also many cherished nieces and nephews. The services of celebration and interment were held Monday, November 23, 2020. The family is grateful for love and prayers by friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.