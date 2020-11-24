WARE, Lloyd Dean, 81, of Jamaica, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was a U.S. Air Force and Navy veteran having served two tours in Vietnam. L.D., as he was known to his friends, enjoyed fishing, good music and spending time in his garage completing various projects. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Valerie Jones Ware; sons, Jason Ware (Krystal), Matthew Ware (Allison); two sisters, Margaret Ellington and Thelma Jean Clarke; two granddaughters, Lauren and Nichole. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, November 24, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering at the funeral home. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Smile Train or the Parkinson's Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.