FEORE, Janet Gordon, 71, died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones after a brief and courageous battle with lung cancer.
Janet is survived by her husband, J. Colman Feore; her daughters, Meghan F. Morel (Nicolas) and Margeaux F. Roush (Adam); her son, Aidan (Tiffany Armstrong); her two precious granddaughters, Cassandre and Mathilde Morel; her brother, William C. Gordon Jr. (Luise); her sister, Terry G. Allen (Robert Fulton); and leaves many cherished loved ones behind.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel K. Gordon and William C. Gordon.
Janet was born at Stuart Circle Hospital in Richmond on November 24, 1948.
She graduated from the University of Virginia in 1970 (BSN) and returned to UVA after having three children to complete her Masters in Nursing in 1985. She was exceedingly proud to be a Cavalier, graduating the year that UVA first accepted women, and counted herself lucky to see her team win the NCAA Championship game in 2019.
Over the years, her nursing career took her to Lennox Hill Hospital (NYC), Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, Md.), the Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston, Mass.) and later back to MCV (Richmond, Va.). Janet was a Nurse Clinical Specialist and spent several years fine-tuning the art of crisis management in MCV's trauma room.
In her spare time, Janet was an avid gardener who took great pleasure and care in making all things grow and bloom. Her family will especially miss seeing her unrivaled dahlias every year. She was also a gifted cook, capable of mastering all kinds of delicacies in the kitchen, no matter the degree of difficulty.
Let it be known that her greatest love and dedication was to her family, especially her three children and of course, her beloved Colman.
Janet has extended family in Ireland, Canada, the United Kingdom and France who have not had the ability to be with her during the extent of her illness. She was incredibly strengthened by their enduring love and support through the course of her struggles with cancer.
A private COVID-responsible service for the immediate family to celebrate Janet's life will be held on Monday, November 30, at 1:30 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. For those friends and family unable to join us, there will be an opportunity to join the service virtually by going to www.blileys.com
and clicking the provided link, where you are able to leave online condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in memory of Janet to the UVA School of Nursing online (at.virginia.edu/supportnursing
) or to mail to P.O. Box 801015, Charlottesville, Va. 22908.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.