DIAMOND, Ralph E., 90, of Johnstown, Pa., and most recently from Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home with family on November 17, 2020. Born on March 5, 1930, in Johnstown, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan (Reese). Also surviving him are his stepdaughter, Terrie Glass; stepson, Scott Glass; grandchildren, CeJay, Danielle, Tyler and Elizabeth Glass and Alex Arthur; along with four great-grandchildren, Tatum and Layah Onder, Tanner Glass and Damon Morris. His sister-in-law, Bernice Diamond, survives him; as do his children by his first wife, Ralph Jr. (Butch), Linda, David, Donald and Jeffrey.
Ralph was one of six children born to Clyde and Alverta (Lamb) Diamond and the last of them to pass on. He was predeceased by siblings, Anna Fox, Clyde Jr., James, Clifford and Delores Adams. Also passing on before him, to his great sadness, was his stepson, Rick Diamond. Rick considered Ralph to be so much his father, that as a young adult Rick took Ralph's last name.
Ralph was retired from Bethlehem Steel after 35 years and spent the remaining 35 years of his life doing the things he loved – serving his church (Moxham Church of the Brethren), cutting grass at the Church of the Brethren Home in Windber, providing childcare for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visiting his family in Richmond, going on cruises with dear friends from church, traveling to the beach each year for family vacation and doting constantly on Susan and the grandchildren.
Ralph was one of the most compassionate people you would have met. He had a warm heart and a kindness that ran deep. He loved to laugh and joke, draw and woodwork, dress up in creative costumes for Halloween and watch the Steelers. His wife and family were the center of his life and his joy to the end.
Ralph and Susan are grateful for the loving care of Michelle and Kay from Bon Secours Hospice, the support of new "family" in Richmond and the care of friends at the Verena of Glen Allen. A memorial service will be held in Johnstown in December.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Henrico County Fire Station 21, 1201 Virginia Center Parkway, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059 or to the Alzheimer's Association
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.