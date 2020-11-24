PADGETT, Faye Flagg, 83, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Faye was born and raised in Golansville, Virginia, on her family farm. She was a tomboy and enjoyed climbing trees, swimming and rough-housing with her brother and sisters. She was a member of the 1958 Class B First Team All Star women's basketball team. She held the scoring record at C.T. Smith High School with 43 points in one game. Faye married Charles "Buddy" Padgett on June 16, 1962. They raised their four children in Richmond, Va. They enjoyed trips to the mountains, river and anything that involved Notre Dame football. She loved to spend time in Duck, North Carolina, and relished having friends and family join them at Ships Watch. Faye had a successful career at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. She was proud to have been one of the first female managers at the Department. Her daughter, Kellie Free, continued in her footsteps and still serves at the Virginia DMV. After retirement, she was an active member of the Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church in Chesterfield County, where she sang in the choir, led by her son-in-law Larry Bolt, and helped to coordinate the Shepherd Program. She loved outings and lunches with her nieces and cousins all wearing their pearls and pink shirts.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy; brother, Hugh Flagg; and sisters, Ann Smith, Shirley Green and Joan Campbell. She is survived by one sister, Iris Bakos; and her children, Terry (Larry) Bolt, Michael (Barbara) Padgett, Kellie (Chip) Free and Tim (Stephanie) Padgett. She was a loving grandmother to Jessica (Garrett) Grubbs, Christopher (Melissa) Bolt, John Padgett, Elisabeth Padgett, Ryan Padgett, Will Free, Daniel Free and Sean Free. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Jacob and Poppy Grubbs and Charlotte and Jackson Bolt. A funeral service will be held at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Road Chapel, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow immediately in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Asbury United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.