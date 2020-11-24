CUMMINGS, Margie Shuman, of Chester, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was 87 years old. Born November 17, 1933, she married Mike Cummings in 1952, they had two sons, Michael, born in 1953 in Petersburg and William, born in 1956 in Savannah, Ga. They lived in several other states before returning to Virginia in the late 1980s. She graduated from Armstrong State College in 1971 with a degree in nursing and spent most of her professional career as a Certified Registered Nurse in ICU, CCU, Surgery, NICU and Emergency. She was also a Certified American Red Cross Nurse for disaster relief. She presented several professional papers at regional and national VA conferences. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Lavonia Shuman; and her brothers, Jack and Jimmy. She is survived by her husband, Mike; sons, and their families, Michael (Ruth, Jason, Jennifer and Joshua) and William (Diana, Michelle, William and John); sisters, Jeanette (Charlie) Farrar and Linda Lott; brother, Mikell (Barbara) Shuman; and numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She also devoted a great deal of herself to her church family at The Heights, as well as other charitable ventures. The family will receive friends, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.