FAULCONER, Patricia "Pat" Biscoe, 83, of Orange, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. She is survived by two daughters, LeeAnn Sizer Magnus and husband, Greg and Cynthia Lynne Landergan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.