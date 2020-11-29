Ryland Holzbach was such a delight to be around. I always enjoyed entering his apartment for maintenance work orders because you never knew what you were getting into. A witty man who could always put a smile on his face, no matter how your day was going. Ryland is now with the lord and is in a MUCH better place. My condolences are with the Holzbach family.

Mason Lloyd. Maintenance November 25, 2020