Dr. Gail E. Williams
WILLIAMS, Dr. Gail E., departed this life November 21, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Bishop Robert E. Williams Sr.; two sisters, Linda and Delbra Hayes; son, Darryl Williams, all of Fayetteville, N.C.; daughter, Yakee Malone; nine grandchildren, Darryl Jr. (Jennifer), Yakeshia (Ollie III), Tijuana, David Jr., Sabrina, Ya'Quan, Michael, Ahkei and Michail; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends, one devoted friend, Gladys. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Living Word Tabernacle Church, 5100 Salem Street. Interment Maury Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Living Word Tabernacle Church
5100 Salem Street
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
To the Williams family and the Richmond church family, I offer my deepest condolences. Please know that you are in my prayers. With much love, Rev. Janie Walker
Janie Walker
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
November 26, 2020