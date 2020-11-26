WILLIAMS, Dr. Gail E., departed this life November 21, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Bishop Robert E. Williams Sr.; two sisters, Linda and Delbra Hayes; son, Darryl Williams, all of Fayetteville, N.C.; daughter, Yakee Malone; nine grandchildren, Darryl Jr. (Jennifer), Yakeshia (Ollie III), Tijuana, David Jr., Sabrina, Ya'Quan, Michael, Ahkei and Michail; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends, one devoted friend, Gladys. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Living Word Tabernacle Church, 5100 Salem Street. Interment Maury Cemetery.