DAVIS, Jean F., devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Howard F. Davis Sr.; and son, Andrew Wesley Davis. A native of Brunswick County, Virginia, she was the daughter of Blanche Gibson Cobb and Zach L. French. Jean's passion was her love and care for her family. She was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother and aunt. Jean and Howard raised their four children in Kenbridge, Virginia, where she served as Adult Leader for Girl Scout Cadette Troop 198 and as a Cub Scout Leader. The Davis's owned and operated Howard F. Davis Construction Company and later Southside Auto Service located in Kenbridge. In the 1990s, they relocated to South Hill, Va., and then to Mechanicsville, Va., to be closer to family. Jean is survived by her son, Howard Jr. (Sue); daughters, Mary Kay (Everett) and Nancy; grandsons, Ben and Josh Winn and Tom and Joe Davis; great-grandchildren, Duncan, Genevieve, Eleanor, Liam and River Winn; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Friday, November 27, at 1 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in South Hill, Virginia, followed by graveside service at Crestview Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Patrick Henry Family Services, Brookneal, Va., www.patrickhenry.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.