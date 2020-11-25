FAUNTLEROY, Nancy Williams, died peacefully at Westminster Canterbury on November 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Gordon FauntLeRoy. She is survived by two sons, Gordon Randolph FauntLeRoy (Betsy) of Williamsburg, Va. and Robert Bolling FauntLeRoy (Betsy) of Manakin-Sabot, Va.; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth Shepherd FauntLeRoy (Wellington), Randolph Williams FauntLeRoy (Ali), Robert Bolling FauntLeRoy Jr. (Catrin), Noel Parker FauntLeRoy and Elizabeth McKissick FauntLeRoy; and one great-grandchild, Noah Randolph FauntLeRoy. Born June 18, 1924, in Florence, S.C., Nancy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, and attended State Teacher's College in Farmville, Va. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames, The Woman's Club, The Council of the VMFA, The Country Club of Virginia and Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church. A private family interment is planned in the Memorial Garden at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226, or the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.