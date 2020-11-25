Menu
Patsy Sutherland "Pat" Taylor
TAYLOR, Patsy "Pat" Sutherland, 79, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away November 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Womack; parents, Bruce and Rachel Sutherland; brothers, Ronald and Rod Sutherland; and sister, Wanda Yates. She is survived by her husband, Charles Taylor; children, Donnie Womack, Bruce Womack (Mary) and Valerie Womack; grandchildren, Brandon, Sarah, Samantha, Hunter and Derrek; great-grandchildren, Chance, Oliver and Cienna; and sisters, Linda, Vivian and Kitty. Pat retired from DuPont. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her free time, she loved going to the river. A funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Bliley's-Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Rd.
Nov
27
Interment
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
