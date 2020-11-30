Menu
Margarett Thorp Gravett
GRAVETT, Margaret Thorp, 93, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Thorp; two nephews, Lewis and Denise Thorp and Greg and Michelle Thorp; seven great-nieces and nephews, nine great-great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. Graveside service at Riverview Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA 23113
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories with our loved ones help us cope. May God be with the family and friends of Margarett to help them get though this difficult time.
Gina, Rossy & Marie
November 27, 2020