GRAVETT, Margaret Thorp, 93, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Thorp; two nephews, Lewis and Denise Thorp and Greg and Michelle Thorp; seven great-nieces and nephews, nine great-great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. Graveside service at Riverview Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2020.