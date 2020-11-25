BESECKER, Gerald Baxter, was born on February 3, 1949, in Richmond, Va. On November 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's, he passed away. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Trainham Besecker; and both sons, Gerald and Matthew Besecker. Gerald retired from Merita Bread after 30 years and served his county honorably as a Marine in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Purple Heart among other medals. Gerald was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He leaves behind a granddaughter; sisters, Brenda Seay (George) and Shirley Brinkman (Ken); nieces, Pam and Lauri; and nephew, Jason. Gerald will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His legal guardians Aaron and Odessa Dowdy are eternally grateful for Visions Health and Cheryl Nero for the excellent care they provided him in his final year. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery on December 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to various Alzheimer's foundations.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.