WHITE, Frances Jackson, of Kenbridge, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home Blackstone, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her, husband of 54 years, George P. White; brother, James (Ruth) Jackson of Lunenburg, Virginia; sister, Catharine Shell of Kenbridge; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 102 Aiken Road, Kenbridge, Virginia. Remains rest at S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home, 208 North Broad Street, Kenbridge, Virginia.







Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.