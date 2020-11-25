Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frances Jackson White
WHITE, Frances Jackson, of Kenbridge, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home Blackstone, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her, husband of 54 years, George P. White; brother, James (Ruth) Jackson of Lunenburg, Virginia; sister, Catharine Shell of Kenbridge; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 102 Aiken Road, Kenbridge, Virginia. Remains rest at S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home, 208 North Broad Street, Kenbridge, Virginia.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
102 Aiken Road, Kenbridge, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
S.P. Jones and Son - Kenbridge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.