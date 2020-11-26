GODSEY, Dr. Ralph Edwin "Bo" Edwin, of Burkeville, Virginia, passed away on November 23, 2020. Dr. Godsey was born on February 21, 1932, in Bluefield, West Virginia at St. Luke's Hospital, to James Ernest Godsey and Ruth Irene Robertson Godsey. Dr. Godsey was predeceased by his wife, Brenda Phelps Godsey; his parents; and his brother, James Godsey."Doc"— as he was affectionately called by family, friends and patients alike—attended Bluefield's Beaver High School, where he excelled in academics as well as in football, basketball and baseball. He achieved statewide recognition in sports, being named to the all-state baseball and basketball teams. Bo's athletic talent led to scholarships to Bluefield Junior College and Concord College in Athens, West Virginia, where he earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Chemistry. He then attended the Medical College of Virginia (MCV), where he received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1958. Encouraged by the faculty at MCV to apply to the medical school there, Bo was accepted into the Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1962. After completing an internship at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, Dr. Godsey moved to Crewe, Virginia to begin a 35-year practice as, essentially, the only medical doctor in town. In the early years of his medical practice, "Doc" would make house calls after completing a full day of seeing patients at his office in Crewe. He quickly developed a reputation as an outstanding "country doc" with gifted diagnostic skills while serving not only those in Crewe, but many from surrounding counties.In addition to being an exemplary medical practitioner, Dr. Godsey was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His love of sports stayed with him throughout his life. He coached Little League Baseball in Crewe for many years, leading teams to win several state championships, thus earning multiple trips to the Dixie Youth League World Series. He enjoyed skeet shooting, golfing, slalom water skiing and piloting model airplanes. Dr. Godsey was also a member of the Crewe Country Club as well as the Arrowhead Gun Club. One of Doc's greatest joys was his love of animals. Throughout his life, Dr. Godsey had many cherished pet animals, including Saint Bernards, Great Danes, English Pointers, an array of cats and one small Toy Poodle. As he faced the sunset of his life, one of his most fervent wishes was to be able to be at home on his beloved farm where he could watch and hear his "pet cattle." His wish was fulfilled.Dr. Godsey is survived by daughter, Kelly Godsey Lattanzi of St. Louis, Mo.; daughter, Jody Ann Godsey Stargardt of Richmond, Va.; stepson, Michael D. Mason of Powhatan, Va.; stepdaughter, Lisa M. Parson, Green Bay, Va.; and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.The family would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at CareMed for their compassionate care and support of Dr. Godsey.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your nearest animal rescue center or to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone.