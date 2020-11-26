JOHNSON, Robert "Bone", 71, of Richmond, died November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delaney and Geneva Johnson; son, Corey Johnson; and sister, Shirley Johnson. Surviving are his wife, Anzetta V. Johnson; daughter, Roslyn Johnson (Robert); son, Narada Johnson; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; devoted brother, Earl Johnson; sister, Annie Johnson; mother-in-law, Mary Fowlkes; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be Friday, November 27, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Keith Edmond officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.