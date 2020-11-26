Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Jay Richard Brown
BROWN, Jay Richard, 74, of Richmond, Virginia, died September 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Segal; his father, Nathan Brown; and his stepfather, Sol Segal. Jay is survived by his wife, Joyce Brown; his children, Stephanie R. White and N. Scott Brown; his children's spouses, Kirk White and Jennifer Brown; and his grandchildren, Caleb White, Mackenzie White, Kyle Brown and Katelyn Brown. He also leaves behind his brother, Jeffrey Brown; his brother's wife, Rose Brown; and their children, Michael Brown and Nicole Helfrich; in addition to many beloved first cousins in the Brown-Siegel clan. A private graveside ceremony was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on September 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Siegel Torah Fund, c/o Temple Beth El, 3300 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
