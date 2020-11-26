OGLE, Richard "Scott", 52, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Buddy and Ginny Ogle; and brother, Mark Ogle and Mark's fiancee, Penny Dawkins, all of Glen Allen. Scott was a graduate of Hermitage High School and a lifelong and devout member of Hunton Baptist Church. He lived to help others daily, and had volunteered at a food bank ministry and Mechanicsville Baptist Church Handicap Ramp Ministry. Scott was a devoted son, brother and friend to all, and "wished the best" for everyone he met. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. There will be a private gathering for friends and family. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. November 28, 2020, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church cemetery, 7046 Cold Harbor Road, in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Scott's honor to Hunton Baptist Church. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.