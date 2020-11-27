RUSSELL, Vincent Markham, Sr., 98, of Moseley, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Faye Thomas Russell; and grandson, Bryan Russell Sexton. He is survived by his son, Vincent Markham "Mark" Russell Jr. and his wife, Linda; daughter, Bonnie Russell Sexton; grandchildren, Bridget George, Christopher Russell and Heather Hines; great-grandchildren, Brianna Wooten, Katie Sexton and Hyla George; great-great-granddaughter, Novaleigh Wooten; special niece, Karin Hancock; and many other nieces and nephews. Mr. Russell was a Navy veteran of WWII and was retired from Owens & Minor. He loved being outside and working in his yard and loved his church family at Mt. Hermon. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Association at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 18100 Genito Road, Moseley, Va. 23120.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2020.