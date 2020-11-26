O'KEEFE, Thomas Patrick, 73, succumbed to cancer on Wednesday, November, 18, 2020.



Tom wasn't here for a long time, but he sure had a good time. Born May 22, 1947, he was the eldest son of John and Margaret O'Keefe of Richmond. Raised in the East End, Tom studied in Catholic schools in his youth, graduated from John Marshall High School, and, after service in Vietnam, spent several years studying at Virginia Commonwealth University.



Passionate about golf his whole life, Tom managed to leave the course long enough to go to work - most days. Following a decade of service with the Henrico Police, he spent many years as a production supervisor with Philip Morris. After taking advantage of an early retirement, Tom was able to return to the greens, this time as landscaper, starter and general fixture on the course.



He was a devoted husband and father and took great pride in his skills as chef and chief domestic engineer. A man of great faith, Tom was a member of the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, Mechanicsville, as well as the Knights of Columbus Council 11042. He was also a member of the Richmond East Moose Lodge.



He is mourned by his wife of 49 years, Martha Pinnix O'Keefe; his younger sister, Patricia O'Keefe and her partner, Chuck Hodgin; his son and daughter-in-law, Shawn O'Keefe and Stephanie Danis; and his daughter and son-in-law, Kate (Cathleen) O'Keefe and Charles Kittredge; also close cousins, Gene and Judy O'Keefe and Symphony O'Keefe, widow of Billy O'Keefe.



A Mass of Resurrection will be held at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer on Sunday, November 29, at 3 p.m.; contact the family to pre-register. The Mass will be live-streamed. Fellow golfers and devotees may make a donation in his memory to First Tee, a Richmond golfing organization created to build character in young people, through the game.



A unique and memorable man, Tom will be missed by lifelong friends, by golf buddies and brothers-in-arms, and by the many people whose lives he touched. He never met a stranger – or not for long. We loved him in this world and can't wait to see him in the next. Hit 'em straight down the middle, Tom, and have a little taste for all of us.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.