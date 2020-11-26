Menu
Charles Ernest Pittman III
PITTMAN, Charles Ernest, III, 71, of Richmond, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Pittman Jr. and Joyce A. Pittman; aunt and uncle, Constance "Connie" and H. A. "Pete" Newton. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Sara Woodyard; two daughters, Marie (Agee) and Elise; and their mother, Suzanne Cross; three grandchildren, Andrew, Felicity and John-Garett. He was a Navy veteran and a lifelong bowler. He loved times spent cooking in the kitchen or at the grill. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
