RIGGSBEE, Myrtle Lassiter, who was born November 7, 1931, passed away on November 21, 2020. She had Alzheimer's and had been a resident at Albermarle Health and Rehabilitation in Charlottesville, Virginia for the past five years. Prior to that, she had resided in Mineral, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Spruce Riggsbee in 2007. She was the daughter of Robert and Cora Lassiter and had eight siblings, all of whom are deceased. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Myrtle Riggsbee was born and raised in Mineral, only leaving to seek employment in Richmond. She worked for AH Robins Pharmaceutical Company for over 35 years. While in Richmond, she married George Trainham. After his death, she continued to reside in Richmond until she met and married Joseph Riggsbee. Together they moved to Mineral and built a home near the old birth place.
In Mineral, she became an avid gardner of both vegetables and flowers. She devoted herself to making her home the place she always wanted. She began to dabble in multiple crafts, including sewing, quilting and crocheting. She liked to paint the wooden knick knacks and ornaments her husband would cut for her to work on. When she decided to pursue oil and acrylic painting, her husband built her a special area where she could keep her supplies and canvases. She enjoyed watching all the cooking, gardening and home improvement shows. She fulfilled her passion for pets by always having a dog by her side. She could truly be called a home body as she treasured all things connected with her home. Now her journey on this earth is over and she rests in peace.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Woodward Funeral Home Louisa. Graveside service will be on Monday, November 30, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Garden, Richmond, Va. Guestbook available at woodwardfuneral.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.