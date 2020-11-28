SCHEER, Ann Pendleton "Penny", 50, of Henrico, Virginia, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Penny was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and friend. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, David Sr. and Elizabeth Stell; her sister, Betsy Morano; and longtime friend, Teresa Tompkins. Penny is survived by her husband, Miklos E. Scheer; and their daughters, Sophie Stell and Flora Scheer; Sophie's boyfriend, Jake Burns; two dogs, Oliver and Roxy; her in-laws, Claire and Russell Marsh; two sisters, Pam Campbell and Annette Reed; brother, David Jr. and their respective families. Penny was a beautiful, intelligent, creative, rebellious, loving, faithful, stubborn and as tough as they get. She has left a void in our lives that will NEVER be filled. Penny lived the way she wanted until the end. Penny never made excuses or gave apologies for doing what she believed in and ALWAYS put the needs of others before her own. Penny showed us what it was to truly love. The world was a far better place with Penny in it. The family is being served by Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home, 1260 N. Mecklenberg Ave., South Hill, Va. 23970.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.