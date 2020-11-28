CRUMPTON, Ronald Nugent, 82, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020, while surrounded by his three children. He was predeceased by his father, Eugene Day Crumpton Jr.; his mother, Dorothy Bevelheimer; his brother, Eugene Day Crumpton III; and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, William (Billy) Crumpton (Beverly); two sisters, Debbie Corbett (Quentin) and Betsy Wade; Sylvia Nuckols, mother of his three children; and his children, Ronald Nugent Crumpton Jr. (Vickie), LaGina Renee' Facinoli (Tom) and Victor Dean Crumpton. Ronnie had seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ronnie was half owner of Affordable Gutters & Vinyl Siding LLC from 1988 to 2002 when he retired. He was a big Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and wrestling fan. Ronnie loved to dance and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A private gathering of family and friends will be held. There will be a celebration of his life in the Mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park on Patterson Avenue and Gaskins Road, Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.