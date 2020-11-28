Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha E. "Sook" Parrish
PARRISH, Martha E "Sook", 90, of Richmond, died November 26, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Kathy L. Solomon; two grandchildren; sister, Deborah Wyche; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be on Monday, November 30, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 1, at Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
Dec
1
Graveside service
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
November 28, 2020