HOLMES, Marie Duffin, "Granny," daughter of the late Kelly Duffin Sr. and the late Isalina Gordon Duffin, was born October 22, 1935 in Port Gibson, Miss. She departed her life on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Newport News, Va. Marie accepted Jesus into her life at an early age at Morningstar Baptist Church in her hometown in Mississippi. She graduated from Liddell High School, class of 1954 in Fayette, Miss. Shortly after graduating, Marie moved to Chicago, Ill., with her brother, Kelly Duffin Jr., in search of employment opportunities. They were later relocated to Williamsburg, Va., in 1958. In March 1960, she married Elmore W. Holmes Jr. of West Point "Plum Point," Va., and regularly attended St. Luke Baptist Church before her chronic illness. Marie was hired at Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Va., in the environmental services department in 1975 and retired from there in 1995. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother. Marie is survived by her daughter, Isalina Holmes "Isa"; son, Elmore W. Holmes III "Petro" (Sarita Holmes); five grandchildren, Diloney Carter "Dee-Dee" (Russell "Travis" Carter), David Covington Jr. "Bubba," Dain Covington (Stephanie Covington), Mya Holmes and Elmore W. Holmes IV "PJ"; three great-granddaughters, Tranay Carter, Sovann Covington and Syvannai Covington; six siblings, Martha Bell (late George Bell), Morris Duffin (Norma Duffin), Eddie Duffin (late Helen Duffin), Ruth Phelps (Willie "Max" Phelps), Julia Weeden (late Joe Dan Weeden) and Emma Doss (Evan Doss); two sisters-in-law, Shirley Holmes and Mary Holmes; one son-in-law, David Covington Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walk through viewing will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the King William C. H. Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 20408 King William Road, King William, Va. 23086. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Baptist Church Cemetery, 7901 Plum Point Rd., West Point, Va. 23181. Pastor Danny Patterson will be officiating. Face masks are required.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.