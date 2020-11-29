PRICE, Billy Ray, Sr., 75, of Cumberland, Virginia, passed away on November 21, 2020. Billy was born December 24, 1944, in Lenoir County, to Paul E. Price and Mary Louise S. Price. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Ramona P. Huggins of Kinston, N.C.
Billy grew up, and for many years lived in and enjoyed his hometown of Kinston. He was a hardworking man who was devoted to his chosen trade of an electrician. After retirement, Billy enjoyed living the farm life in Virginia and raising various farm animals.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Price, of the home; son, Billy R. Price (Sondra) of Fortmill, S.C.; grandson, Brandon Riddle of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Bobby F. Price (Marianna) of Kinston; and several nephews, niece, cousins and many special friends.
Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held later. He will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. For condolences, please see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.