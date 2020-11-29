FERRARI, Lawrence "Larry", 66, of Highland Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired supervisor, specializing in handling gas line systems and markings. He had an associate's degree in English. He enjoyed carpentry and was great at creating and building many projects inside and outside. In everything that he did, he strived for excellence. Larry enjoyed music, reading, being with family, traveling and driving his sport's car, Corvette, with his Westie-Buddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Elizabeth Ferrari; brother, Glenn Ashe; parents-in-law, Mary and Tom Sr. Ferguson; and fur children. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ferguson Ferrari; son, Eric Bierce (Michelle); stepson, Willie Edward Hester Jr.; grandchildren, Eric Bierce Jr. and Tori Bierce; brothers, Glenn Ashe (Janis), Mark Ferrari (Donna), Jodie Ashe (Angel), Jimmy Ferrari, Nick Ferrari (Phyllis) and Harry Ferrari (Tiffany); sisters, Donna Ferrari, Belle Derr (Pastor Samuel), Debbie Ferrari and Betty Stepney (Billy); and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.