RHEA, Bettie Sue Umphlette, 89, of Henrico, formerly of Suffolk and Franklin, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020. Bettie was born in Gates, North Carolina, to the late William Benjamin and Hortense Augustus Raby Umphlette. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert L. Rhea Jr.; and daughter, Bonnie Rhea Adams and her husband, Jeffery A. Adams. She was preceded in death by her siblings, William Blackwell Umphlette, Henry Raby Umphlette, Bennie C. Umphlette, Harry L. Umphlette, Ben J. Umphlette, Lauristeen Casper and Mary Louise Rollison. Woody Funeral Home's Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, will be handling arrangements. Bettie will be laid to rest privately in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.