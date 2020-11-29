Menu
Helen Marie Chambers Toomey
TOOMEY, Helen Marie Chambers, 91, of Richmond, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Joseph Toomey (deceased); she was also predeceased by her parents, Ralph L. Chambers and Helen O'Donnell Chambers; and her four brothers, Ralph, Joseph, James and John Chambers. She is survived by her children, Regina Toomey (Ron Reisner), Catherine Toomey, Gerri O'Boyle (Patrick), Robin Beres (Tony), Robert Jr. (Kathleen), Lily Toomey, Ralph (Linda), Patrick (Laura), Matthew (Tory), Anne Toomey (Pete Myers) and Deirdre Toomey (John Salter); 24 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joyce Chambers Cotton. She was born and raised in Washington, D.C., where she attended the Academy of the Holy Cross and Trinity College. She was in the first class of women admitted to Georgetown University Law School. She married Robert Toomey in 1952. They moved to Virginia in 1967, where she worked with her husband in their family real estate business. In addition to raising their 11 children, she was an avid reader and loved to travel. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict Church and interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Benedict Catholic School in Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
