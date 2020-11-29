Menu
Nelia L. Jenkins
JENKINS, Nelia L., 88, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Nelia was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Robert Llewellyn and Ethel Lee Joyce; beloved husband, Larry James Jenkins; five brothers; and a granddaughter, Julie. She is survived by her children, Barbara Jenkins Dowden (William "Bud"), Rebecca Jenkins Whitley (Tazewell), Larry James Jenkins Jr. (Shirley), Martha Jenkins Haga (Alan); six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; her brother, Clyde Paisley Llewellyn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a fantastic Supermom. We'd like to remember her beloved Sunday school teacher, Joyce Hodges and the Genesis Class family, along with friends of Central Baptist Church. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com. Donations in her honor may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
