Patsy Ann Fleshman
FLESHMAN, Patsy Ann, 79, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born in West Virginia, to the late Andrew and Amy Hammonds Gallagher. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson K. Fleshman; and son, Clifton R. Kelley. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ernest "Ray" Kelley (Susan), Paula Kitrell (Fernando), Michael Kelley (Elisa), Steven Kelley (Nicole); eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as numerous siblings, extended family members and friends. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
