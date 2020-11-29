YEATTS, James Edmond, 96, of Chesterfield County, Va., died November 22, 2020. He was born in Amelia County, Va., the son of the late Edmond Fitzgerald Yeatts and Nellie Hamlett Yeatts.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Anna Saxtan Yeatts. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Elvira Good, Margaret Owen and Jane Fore; and two brothers, Isaac and Watson Yeatts.



He is survived by his son, James E. Yeatts Jr. and wife, Linda Burgess, of Fredericksburg; granddaughter, Beth Y. Manning and husband, Terry, of Richmond; grandson, James E. Yeatts III and wife, Valerie King, of Richmond; two great-grandsons, Alden and Morgan Yeatts of Richmond; a stepgreat-granddaughter, Meghan Manning of Virginia Beach; one sister, Frances Harrison (Gene) of Palm Harbor, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Lois Yeatts of Amelia.



James served in World War II with the First Army from the beaches of Normandy to the end of the war in Germany. He is recorded at the National War Memorial in Washington, D.C. as a World War II Honoree with the following activity: Corporal, U.S. Army, Forward Observer, 188th Field Artillery Battalion. Participated in 'Exercise Tiger' and awarded the Medal of Combat Valor. Battles and Campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace, Central Europe. American Decorations: Two Presidential Unit Citations. Five Meritorious Unit Citations, Good Conduct Medal with two Knots, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Bronze Arrowhead and Five Bronze Battle Stars, WWII Victory Medal, Occupation Medal-Germany Clasp. Belgian Decorations: Belgian Croix De Guerre Avec Palm, Belgian Fourragere. French Decorations: French Legion of Honor (France's Highest Decoration and Honor), Medal Militaire (France's Highest Military Decoration for Combat Valor), French Croix De Guerre with Silver Star device, Battle of Normandy Medal, Medal of Liberated France. Honorable Discharge October 31, 1945. He received a Battlefield Commission to Second Lieutenant in March of 1945, but due to a misinterpretation in orders he was never pinned with his Second Lieutenant Bars.



He served with the Virginia Department of Transportation for 40 years and retired in 1986 as Assistant Location and Design Engineer. He was a member of The American Society of Civil Engineers.



James was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and over the years served as the Church Lay Leader, Chairman of the Administrative Board, Chairman of the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee, Church School Superintendent and Teacher.



He was a member of the Chesterfield Ruritan Club and active in the Ruritan Organization beyond the Club level, serving as Governor of the Appomattox District and a National Director.



A memorial service will be held at Providence United Methodist Church on a date to be determined. Interment will be private in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Ruritan National Foundation, P.O. Box 487, Dublin, Va. 24084 or Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.