HOUSCH, Norman B. "Norm", 78, of Midlothian, Va., died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry F. Housch Jr. and Dorothy L. Housch; brother, Raymond L. Housch; and wife of 37 years, Marcheta Sue Housch. He is survived by his "favorite" cousins, Arlene Hardie (Nick) and Barbara Dance and their immediate families; his niece, Katie Norwood; and many loving friends. Norm graduated from Randolph-Macon College in 1964, worked in Information Technology for more than 40 years and was a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. He loved animals, traveling, sports of all kinds but especially golf. He enjoyed many golf trips over the years with his "golf buddies." Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Norm's memory to HAPPE Dog Rescue & Adoption or Richmond SPCA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.