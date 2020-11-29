David and Maury,

I am saddened by the loss of your mom. It was my joy to know her and be her friend! She was a jewel and always made others feel special. Thank you both for making it possible for her to participate in her favorite activities especially the Hilton 4th of July parade. I treasure my memories of her. Well done Hilda! This was your final graduation! Much love and prayers!

Susan Anderson Hanson Friend November 28, 2020