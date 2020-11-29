DUNCAN, Cary Bryan, 58, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Duncan; and brother, Daryl Duncan. He is survived by his loving wife, Dawne; daughters, Abby and Jenny; stepdaughters, Jessica and Felicia; grandchildren, Bryan, Hunter and Lily; mother, Barbara Sowersby; brothers, Brad and Daniel; best friend, John Davis; and many other family and friends. Cary loved hunting, fishing, boating and riding his Harley with his buddies. His Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.