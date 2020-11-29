Menu
Cary Bryan Duncan
DUNCAN, Cary Bryan, 58, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Duncan; and brother, Daryl Duncan. He is survived by his loving wife, Dawne; daughters, Abby and Jenny; stepdaughters, Jessica and Felicia; grandchildren, Bryan, Hunter and Lily; mother, Barbara Sowersby; brothers, Brad and Daniel; best friend, John Davis; and many other family and friends. Cary loved hunting, fishing, boating and riding his Harley with his buddies. His Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
November 29, 2020