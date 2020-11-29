Menu
Patricia Bethune "Patty" Dunn
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
DUNN, Patricia "Patty" Bethune, 75, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, was born December 15, 1944, to Ernest E. "Bud" and Elizabeth Murphy Bethune in Gastonia, N.C. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Patty, who hiked many miles across mountains and coasts, ended her earthly journey at home on November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Stuart H. Dunn; her sons, A. Hamilton Dunn, Jeffrey S. Dunn and Randall S. Dunn (Donna); her grandchildren, Sabrina E. Dunn, Ian W. H. Dunn, Graham N. Dunn and Isabella E. Dunn; her sister, Carolyn D. Luck (William); and brother, Ernest E. "Buddy" Bethune Jr. (Tracey). Patty raised three Eagle Scout sons and she modeled in every way the motto: Be prepared. Ever organized, poised and generous of spirit, Patty could build a train table for her grandchildren as easily as she could organize a volunteer brunch. After raising her sons, she worked as a patient advocate and volunteer coordinator at the Medical College of Virginia. She went on to become Director of Volunteers at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital. The memorial service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Heart of Virginia Council, P.O. Box 6809, Richmond, Virginia 23230.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
