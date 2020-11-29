Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Timothy "Chuddy" Harrington III
HARRINGTON, Charles Timothy "Chuddy", III, age 67, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Richmond, departed this life November 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lula Harrington; four children, Charles Timothy Harrington IV, Ceara Harrington, Christopher McCorbin (Vickie) and Richard McCorbin (Neesha); two grandchildren, Callie Allen and Charles Timothy Harrington V; one sister, LaFond Lawrence (Raymond); one aunt, Carolyn Leonard; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Abigail Dunham; one brother-in-law, James Dunham; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Harrington can be viewed Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a kidney or diabetes foundation of your choice.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
November 29, 2020