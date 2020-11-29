Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard L. Adkins
ADKINS, Richard L., 77, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Adkins and Carrie Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Alfreda; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, three sisters, a brother, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a Celebration of Life will be private.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.